Landslip between Karnataka's Ballupet, Sakleshpur stations disrupts train services

MANGALURU: A landslip on the railway track between Ballupet and Sakleshpur stations of the Mysuru division disrupted train services on Friday.

South Western Railway, Hubballi chief PRO Dr Manjunath Kanamadi in a press communique said that services of 16585 SMVT Bengaluru-Murudeshwar, 16586 Murudeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru and 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur were cancelled on Friday.

Meanwhile services of train no. 16515 Yesvantpur-Karwar was partially cancelled between Hassan and Karwar and train no. 16576 Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur was partially cancelled between Sakleshpur and Yeshwantpur on Friday.

Train no. 07378 Mangaluru Central-Vijayapura was diverted via Mangaluru Jn, Karwar, Madgaon, Londa and Hubballi, train no. 16595 KSR Bengaluru-Karwar was diverted via Arsikere, Hubballi, Londa and Madagaon, train no. 16596 Karwai-KSR Bengaluru was diverted via Madgaon, Londa, Hubballi and Arsikere, train no. 16511 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur was diverted via Jolarpettai A, Salem and Shornur and train no. 16512 Kannur-KSR Bengaluru was diverted via Shornur, Salem and Jolarpettai A on Friday following landslip at around 12 pm.

Restoration teams have been dispatched to the affected site to clear the landslip and repair the track. SWR official teams are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure safety and efficiency. Any further changes in the train services will be notified later, Dr Manjunath said.