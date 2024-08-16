Patriotism, humanity, culture celebrated on Independence Day in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As the nation marked its 78th Independence Day, Bengaluru came alive with patriotic fervour and witnessed a blend of cultural celebration and humanitarian recognition. While Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) organised a blood and organ donation drive, Manipal Hospital honoured an organ donor, whose life-saving gift to four recipients embodied the spirit of freedom and compassion.

Separately, a blood, eye, and organ donation drive was organised to support community health and wellbeing. The event saw the collection of 141 units of blood, 201 individuals pledging their eyes, and 72 organ donation pledges, furthering the mission of enhancing lives through organ donation.

As part of Independence Day celebrations, Reena Suvarna N, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Sub-Division, and an alumni of Mount Carmel College Autonomous, visited the institution as chief guest, where she encouraged students to never give up on their dreams and presented rankings to seven NCC cadets.

With a focus on patriotism and environmental responsibility, RV University held a plantation drive on campus. The key focus of the celebration was the planting of over 50 saplings on the university grounds.