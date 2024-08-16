Patriotism, humanity, culture celebrated on Independence Day in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As the nation marked its 78th Independence Day, Bengaluru came alive with patriotic fervour and witnessed a blend of cultural celebration and humanitarian recognition. While Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) organised a blood and organ donation drive, Manipal Hospital honoured an organ donor, whose life-saving gift to four recipients embodied the spirit of freedom and compassion.
Separately, a blood, eye, and organ donation drive was organised to support community health and wellbeing. The event saw the collection of 141 units of blood, 201 individuals pledging their eyes, and 72 organ donation pledges, furthering the mission of enhancing lives through organ donation.
As part of Independence Day celebrations, Reena Suvarna N, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Sub-Division, and an alumni of Mount Carmel College Autonomous, visited the institution as chief guest, where she encouraged students to never give up on their dreams and presented rankings to seven NCC cadets.
With a focus on patriotism and environmental responsibility, RV University held a plantation drive on campus. The key focus of the celebration was the planting of over 50 saplings on the university grounds.
St Claret PU College organised the 5K Claret Peace Run, which attracted over 3,000 participants, including students, parents, and the public.
Manipal Hospital marked the day by honouring Nagaraja, a cadaver organ donor, whose selfless act saved four lives. The event highlighted the profound impact of organ donation, celebrating Nagaraja’s legacy of giving those in need a new lease on life. Nagaraja, a 59-year-old farmer from Kolar, suffered a catastrophic intracranial hemorrhage and he was pronounced brain death. His family’s decision to donate his organs exemplified their dedication to saving lives.
At Canadian International School, I-Day was celebrated with a diverse community of students and staff from over 40 nationalities, reflecting the spirit of unity and freedom that defines India.
At Bangalore City University, the event highlighted India’s path to Independence as a model for the world and to direct the youth and students to fulfil the aspirations of the freedom fighters.