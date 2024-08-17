BJP demands Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over MUDA scam

BENGALURU: The BJP in Karnataka on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA alternative site scam.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said CM's resignation would allow a transparent and unbiased investigation.

In a post on 'X', Vijayendra said the Governor has exercised his constitutional powers to authorise legal action on the MUDA scam complaint against the Chief Minister.

"Given the substantial evidence and serious allegations of corruption and favoritism within the Congress government, it is crucial that the Chief Minister steps down," his post read.

"Resigning would allow a transparent and unbiased investigation, ensuring that the dignity of the Chief Minister's office is maintained and that justice is served," he added.