Centre finally clears Bengaluru Metro's Phase-3 project

BENGALURU: The Union Cabinet gave the green signal to Bengaluru Metro’s Rs 15,611-crore Phase-3 project on Friday night, said multiple BMRCL sources. The approval has come one year and nine months after the state initially submitted it to the Centre for clearance.

The 44.65-km project consists of two elevated stretches -- Corridor 1 runs to 32.15 km on the Western side of Outer Ring Road and connects JP Nagar Phase 4 with Kempapura, while Corridor 2 runs for 12.5 km on Magadi Road and connects Hosahalli and Kadabagere. The project deadline was fixed for 2029 after the State government gave its final approval on March 14 this year.

A top BMRCL official said, “We will do our best to complete the project as quickly as possible. The preliminary process of land acquisition has already started.”

The crucial project suffered an enormous delay in getting the clearance. The state initially approved the project on November 18, 2022 at a cost of Rs 16,328 crore with a 20% share to be borne by Karnataka and the rest by the Centre through external borrowings, said a source.

The proposal was submitted to the Centre in February 2023, but the Union government wanted the cost reduced. The state pruned it to Rs 16,041 crore in a revised report submitted by June-end in 2023 with the consultancy firm RITES removing the escalation cost calculated for rolling stock.