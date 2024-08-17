Emergency services to remain unaffected during nationwide strike, says Karnataka health minister

MANGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured that emergency services at hospitals across the state will remain unaffected by the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) today.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, Rao said he had appealed to doctors to ensure that they continue to handle emergency and critical cases, and noted that they have agreed to do so.

Stating the heinous crime on medical professionals is condemnable and the agitation is justifiable, he said he has called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss measures to prevent such incidents in the state. Suggestions and opinions of medical professionals will be sought and if needed amendments will be brought to the concerned laws, he said.

Further, Rao also mentioned that proposed amendments to a bill protecting medical professionals are awaiting the Governor's consent. Among other provisions, the amendments make it an offence to videotape and share incidents of abuse and assault against medical professionals on social media.