Karnataka CM: Release dam water to lakes, to free up space for rainwater

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday reviewed the flood situation across the state owing to heavy rain and suggested that steps should be taken to release water to lakes and tanks from reservoirs. This will leave reservoirs with space for more water if the rain continues.

“Since all reservoirs in the state have filled up up to 89% of their storage capacity, based on the rain forecast, appropriate amount of water should be released to lakes in advance to prevent the sudden accumulation of water in the reservoirs and causing floods,” CM said while chairing a meeting with officials to discuss precautionary measures and preparedness.

Between June 1 and August 15, the state received 22% more than the normal rainfall, with Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Tumakuru districts recording the highest. The India Meteorological Department has forecast that there will be more than normal rainfall in the southern and northern hinterlands, the coast, and the highlands in the next four weeks.

It is estimated that 81,589 hectares of crop have been damaged due to the rain till now. “As soon as the final report is received, action will be taken to distribute compensation,” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah also stressed on obtaining reports on the fitness of bridges from the Public Works Department and repairing connecting roads so that vehicular movement is not impacted.

The meeting decided that all bridges and roads should be checked continuously, and vehicular traffic should be restricted on submerged bridges. Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers should instruct officials to be vigilant and ensure that canals, and drains in cities and towns, are free to channel rainwater.