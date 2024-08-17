Karnataka Minister criticises Governor over prosecution sanction against CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALURE: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has criticized Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for granting prosecution sanction against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam. Rao accused the governor of "stooping low" and claimed that this action is part of a larger BJP strategy to destabilize elected governments in the country.

Rao contended that Siddaramaiah has done nothing wrong and suggested that the governor's decision reflects a political agenda from the BJP. "Everyone thought that BJP had learned a lesson from the election results (Lok Sabha). But now it seems they have not," Rao stated. He also claimed that the BJP office has transformed into a political hub for the party.

The minister argued that the case against Siddaramaiah should not be compared to that of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, noting that there were incriminating evidences and a Lokayukta indictment in Yediyurappa’s case. "Because of serious corruption charges against him, the BJP had asked him to step down as chief minister," Rao explained.

Rao alleged that the decision to sanction prosecution against Siddaramaiah was made in the offices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that they had known about it in advance. He criticized the governor’s action as cowardly and said it has tarnished the office of the governor.

Rao predicted that the BJP's alleged conspiracy against Siddaramaiah, a leader supportive of the underprivileged and common people, would fail. "They are out to destroy opposition in the country," he claimed. He expressed confidence that Siddaramaiah and the Congress party would emerge stronger from this episode and that the conspiracy would backfire on the BJP.