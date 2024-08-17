Karnataka: Stir against 'Vachana Darshana' book on August 20

MANDYA/BENGALURU: Many Lingayat organisations have announced an agitation against the controversial book “Vachana Darshana”, which they claim distorts the teachings of social reformer Basavanna.

The protest will be held in Bengaluru on August 20, where participants will gather in front of the statue of Basavanna at Chalukya Circle. The controversy is around the depiction and interpretation of Vachanas — spiritual verses by Lingayat Sharanas, who historically challenged the caste system and advocated equality and social reform.

Critics argued that the book misrepresents the Vachanas and the philosophy of Lingayatism, the religious sect founded by Basavanna. They also objected to the portrayal of Basavanna on the book’s cover, claiming that it disrespects his image and teachings. They alleged that the book is part of a larger conspiracy to divide the community and undermine the egalitarian principles of Lingayatism. Prominent figures, including Basavayogiprabhu Swamiji of Basavakendra in Narasimharajapura, have expressed their support to the protest.

“The book distorts the essence of vachanas by equating them with traditional religious texts like the Vedas, which goes against the very ethos of Basavanna’s teachings,” the swamiji said.

The protesters argued that the Vachanas have been co-opted for political reasons, particularly after the recent Lok Sabha elections.