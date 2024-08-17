Uprooted tree claims life of auto driver in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Spells of heavy rain on Friday evening cost the life of an autorickshaw driver after a gulmohar tree fell on his vehicle near MC Layout in Vijayanagar.

The victim, Shivarudraiah (49), is survived by wife and two daughters. BLG Swamy, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, said, “The autorickshaw driver, Shivarudraiah, had sustained injuries in the head, leg and private parts.

BBMP officials rushed to the spot, shifted him to a nearby hospital and later to Victoria Hospital. But doctors declared him dead on arrival.” The ex-gratia will be released to the victim’s family members as per Palike norms by the west zone commissioner, he added.

BBMP teams were pressed to clear uprooted trees and branches at Majestic, RR Nagar and MS Palya.

This is the second such incident this year. On August 12, six persons, including four schoolchildren, were injured after a tree fell on them at Jai Bharath Nagar in Sarvajna Nagar. The children suffered minor injuries, a two-wheeler rider, Manikyavel suffered grievous injuries and a woman, Vijayalakshmi, had fractured her thigh bone.