All five stoplogs installed at broken crest gate in Tungabhadra dam

HOSAPETE : The damaged crest gate of the Pampa Sagar dam on the Tungabhadra river in Koppal district, was finally fixed, one week after its chain snapped. The team of experts successfully installed all five stoplogs at the broken crest gate no 19 of the Tungabhadra Dam after two days of continuous efforts.

The outflow of water from the broken crest gate of the reservoir has reduced from 65,000 cusecs to 500 cusecs after the installation of all the temporary stoplogs on Saturday.

The team led by expert Hydro Mechanical Engineers were successful in stopping the water outflow as promised. Farmers and government officials of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana expressed their gratitude and appreciated the team. After completing the installation work, water flow from all crest gates has been stopped.

Hydro Mechanical Engineer and team lead N Kannaiah Naidu said that the installation of the first temporary stoplog was challenging. “On Friday, we successfully installed the first temporary gate, and then we worked all Saturday to install all five stoplogs.

I thank all the three state governments and my workers for working 24x7 to finish the work. The current water inflow is over 85,000 cusecs, and within three days the dam storage will again increase to over 20 TMC.

The crest gate gave way because the chain link was more than 50 years old. Installation of the new crest gate no 19 will be done next year during the summer season,” he added. The broken crest gate was found near the dam’s downstream area after a week of the incident. Officials tried to lift it from the river on Saturday.