Meet on August 20 to discuss safety of medicos, says Karnataka minister

MANGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said here on Saturday that he has convened a meeting in Bengaluru on August 20 to discuss measures to ensure the safety and security of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. This is in view of the rape and murder of a doctor and a nurse in Kolkata and Uttarakand, respectively.

He said the Kolkata and Uttarakhand incidents have scared medical professionals. For the meeting on Tuesday, medical professionals from private and public sectors have been invited and their opinions will be sought on how to upgrade their safety and security, he added.

Recently, the government tried to address issues related to violence against medical professionals in the amendments brought to a Bill which is waiting for Governor’s consent. The bill addresses issues like assault, offences and even insulting medical professionals by videographing and sharing them on social media, the minister said.

“In Tuesday’s meeting, we will discuss if any other measures need to be taken, and bring necessary amendments to the law,” he added.