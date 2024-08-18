MUDA scam: Will fight till Siddaramaiah is punished, says petitioner Snehamayi Krishna

MYSURU: Activist Snehamayi Krishna said he will fight till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is punished for allegedly misusing his power and violating the law in a bid to acquire MUDA sites.

Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, Krishna alleged that the CM had misused his power and violated rules to acquire sites from MUDA. “I will not rest till Siddaramaiah is punished for his crime, and the 14 sites he has acquired illegally are returned to MUDA,” he said.

Krishna said he had submitted all the documents regarding the MUDA site allotment scam to the special court, which will be hearing the case on August 20.

“As the governor had given his consent for prosecution, the special court will hear the case on Tuesday and hope to give its consent for the investigation. I have submitted more than 300 pages of documents and have appealed for investigation on the irregularities of site allotments in MUDA from 1990 till date. Siddaramaiah’s case is just the tip of the iceberg and I want the investigating agencies to catch and punish all the officials and powerful persons involved in the irregularities,” he said.