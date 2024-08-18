Udupi NH 66 becomes accident hotspot: 222 Fatalities in 2023

UDUPI: The National Highway stretch in Udupi district has gained notoriety for its high number of fatal accidents. According to the latest report from the district police department, 222 people lost their lives in road mishaps between Hejamady and Shiroor on NH 66 in 2023.

The report attributes these accidents to unscientific road design, incomplete service roads, and wrong-side riding/driving.

In 2023 alone, there were 1,284 accidents on this stretch, resulting in 1,381 people suffering minor and major injuries.

This alarming statistic has cast a focus on the dire need for immediate safety interventions. The 107-kilometer stretch has become a hotspot for accidents due to several factors, including inadequate signage at critical junctions and curves, especially dangerous at night. Over-speeding and reckless driving further contribute to the high accident rate.

Three years ago, an expert team from MIT, Manipal, which included students, conducted a study on the road design flaws and identified 21 black spots contributing to these accidents. These black spots were located at Padubidri, Uchila, Moolur, Pangala, Ambalapady Junction, Nittur, Ambagilu, Ashirvad, Santhekatte Junction, Brahmavara Mahesh Hospital Junction, Brahmavara Akashavani Circle, Kumragod Cross, Kota Junction, Thekkatte, Kumbhashi Swagatha Gopura, Kundapur Nehru Maidan Road, Tallur, Trasi, Yadthare, Neergadde Shiroor, and Ottinene.

In response to these issues, Udupi District Collector Dr. Vidyakumari has instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to implement corrective measures to reduce accidents. Engineers have been directed to hold monthly meetings to discuss road safety improvements and prioritise safety enhancements.

Recently, the road surface has been paved with stone matrix asphalt (SMA), which has reportedly improved riding quality for vehicle users, a commuter said.