16 per cent income gap between Dalit business owners, others: IIM-B study

“Dalit business owners will likely receive lower returns for their social capital due to frequent rejections, micro-aggressions, and the burden of managing their stigmatised identity, which hinders their ability to secure valuable business opportunities,” highlighted the paper. Another interesting finding is that not just at the initial level, but as businesses grow with a high level of social capital, the gap keeps widening for Dalit business owners. Such individuals face unique stigma-related disadvantages that cannot be equated with other forms of identity-based challenges, such as gender, race, or ethnicity, explained Prof Raj, the first author of the study.

Speaking to TNIE about the long-term impacts of income gaps in a growing economy such as India, Prof Raj said they would often lead to inefficient allocation of resources. “Income inequality due to identity-related factors leads to misallocation of resources. Someone talented in business, may not be able to perform to their fullest potential due to their caste. Caste stigma, like racism in the US and European countries, make economies inefficient,” he explained.

Studies highlight that there are over 300 million Dalits in India alone, who can be helped with the right policy interventions from the government. “Skill development is certainly something that policymakers should prioritise, as human capital is associated with higher income for Dalit business owners just like others. Additionally, we need to consider how networking events, which tend to be so important in business, can be designed to be more inclusive so that they include, engage and benefit Dalit business owners as well,” suggested the IIM-B professor.