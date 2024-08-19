Barber stabs Dalit youth to death in Koppal

HUBBALLI: A 26-year-old Dalit youth was stabbed to death by a barber at a salon in Koppal district on Saturday. The incident occurred at Sanganal village of Yelburga taluk.

The victim, Yamanurswamy Bandihal, had gone to the salon for a haircut when a fight broke out between him and the murder accused, Mudakappa Hadapad. Villagers said the altercation ended with Hadapad stabbing Bandihal in the stomach with scissors. The victim, who bled profusely, died on the spot.

The brother of the deceased, Hanumant, filed a complaint at the Yelburga police station. Senior police officials, including SP Ram L Arasiddi, visited the village and met the victim’s family members. The village had turned tense following the murder and the situation was brought under control after the police held a meeting with the villagers.

Local Dalit families demanded justice for Bandihal. An official from the Yelburga Social Welfare Department said the District Social Welfare Department has been informed about the incident. “We met the victim’s mother Yallavva and brother Hanumant at their residence and paid our condolences,” the official said.

Fight over money issue, claim police

“We also requested district-level officials to provide compensation to the bereaved family members. We will also submit the postmortem report to the state government soon,” the official from Yelburga Social Welfare Department said.

Police officials said there are no cases of untouchability in the district and the accused has been remanded in judicial custody. “A fight broke out over a money issue. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said a senior police officer.

Recently, a woman hotel owner denied food and tea to a group of Dalit youth in Koppal district, and a group of villagers had attacked her. The police intervened and arrested the hotel owner. The Dalit boys who were denied tea were later offered sweets at the same hotel.