Four of family killed as their car collides with bus in Gadag district

GADAG: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling rammed a NWKRTC bus near Konnur village of Gadag district on Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Rudrappa Angadi (55), his wife Rajeshwari (45) and their children Aishwarya (16) and Vijay (12).

The family was on its way to Kallapur Basaveshwar Temple of Naragund taluk. They resided at Maruti Nagar in Haveri town and visited Kallapur every year during the month of Shravan. Rudrappa was working as an electrical contractor.

Some farmers on Konnur Road, who rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound, said that the car and the bus collided with each other during dawn following which the car’s front portion was fully crushed. Police reached the spot and confirmed that all four died on the spot. The farmers and police had to struggle for some time to retrieve the bodies from the car.

The NWKRTC bus was coming from Ilkal. Konnur Road is a national highway near Naragund on which vehicles travel fast. This road has witnessed many accidents, particularly after night falls and also during rainy seasons.

Former chief minister and Haveri-Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai took to social media platform X to pay condolences to the bereaved family. He demanded that the state government should investigate the case and give compensation to the family members of the victims.