Gig, cine workers’ bills must become user-friendly: NLSIU experts

BENGALURU: The state government recently introduced several bills to provide social welfare benefits to various worker groups, but they should be revised and made user-friendly, said a team of experts from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers -- Social Security and Welfare Bill, 2024, targeting gig and platform workers, and the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists -- Welfare Bill, 2024, aimed at cine and cultural workers, propose creating a fund, financed through earmarked measures, to support welfare benefits for these workers.

But Prof Babu Mathew from NLSIU and his team, consisting of Prof Ashrita Kotha and Dr Madhulika, said, “While the bills represent a step in the right direction, they need revisions to clearly outline welfare benefits, establish a robust fund management framework and ensure regular reviews. These improvements will assure workers of social security, build credibility for this welfare model and encourage voluntary compliance from companies.’’

They said, “Using earmarked measures to fund labour welfare is not new, as seen in past legislation like the Beedi Workers Welfare Cess Act of 1976, which provided social security for beedi workers. Earmarking has also been used for initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Cess for cleanliness drives.”

They said, “While these bills aim to improve workers’ lives through redistributive welfare measures, they contain several shortcomings that could hinder workers’ access to these benefits. Specifically, the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2024, lacks a clear accountability framework for fund usage.’’