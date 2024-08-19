Governor’s move in MUDA scam case murder of democracy: Congress

BENGALURU: Congress members are slated to stage a statewide protest on Monday, against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for issuing sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said the Congress will take out statewide protest rallies, which will be held in all district headquarters across the state. “All party leaders and workers will participate in the protest,” he said.

Further, Shivakumar charged the Governor, claiming that he is making a case out of nothing. “This is nothing but a murder of democracy and we will protest it,” he said, adding that his party leaders and members have been instructed to carry out their stir peacefully, by ensuring that no anti-social elements infiltrate it and create trouble.

When asked about the meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said they have briefed him about the developments in the state. He also said the AICC will decide on taking up a nationwide protest in this regard.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge claimed that the Centre is misusing the ED and CBI, and trying to damage governments not under its control. He alleged that governors in other states have also been misused.