Message for truth and justice marked Hussain Day

BENGALURU: To mark the 32nd Hussain Day on Sunday, leaders from various communities emphasised that all religions share a common message of ‘truth and justice’.

An important occasion for Shia Muslims, Hussain Day commemorates Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, who was killed in a battle. The battle is seen as a fight against injustice. On this day, Shia Muslims hold special ceremonies, recite prayers, and may fast or give to charity. Sunni Muslims also observe the day, often by fasting and reflecting on its significance.

The event was held at Shia Aramgh Eidgah in Richmond Town and leaders from various religions along with AICC secretary Mansoor Ali Khan and MLC and political secretary to the Chief Minister, Naseer Ahmed.

Khan emphasised the importance of organising such events where the focus is on unity and brotherhood as these values embody the essence of India. Ahmed also underscored the significance of every religion, noting that differences between minority and majority are irrelevant as each religion imparts crucial lessons on truth and purity.