MUDA scam: Karnataka CM, Congress to move HC on August 19 against Governor’s order

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress are all set to start a legal fight by moving the Karnataka High Court on Monday against Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction to prosecute the chief minister in the MUDA case.

After talking to legal experts, including his legal adviser AS Ponnanna, Siddaramaiah decided to file the petition, challenging the governor’s decision. Senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kabil Sibal are arriving from New Delhi to represent the CM. The case is likely to be heard on Monday, sources said.

Siddaramaiah, who was scheduled to visit Guru Raghavendra temple in Mantralaya on Monday, cancelled his visit.

Meanwhile, party high command leaders -- AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala -- held talks with the CM and also AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in town, on the pros and cons of filing the case.

Karnataka politics is heading towards a decisive phase with Siddaramaiah calling for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on August 22, Thursday, to take the party’s 136 MLAs into confidence. The meeting is crucial as it will decide if Siddaramaiah should continue or quit as CM, if an FIR is filed against him, a source said. On August 23, Siddaramaiah is leaving for New Delhi to meet Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and his mother Sonia Gandhi, sources added.