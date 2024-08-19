Violence against women frequent under Siddaramaiah government, says BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra expressed concern over rising incidents of violence against women, including rape, in Karnataka, and alleged that it has become frequent under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government.

On his social media handle, Vijayendra said that incidents of rape, sexual harassment, murders and other violence against women have become alarmingly frequent, raising serious questions over the present administration. “Our state now seems to have transformed into a lawless den for criminals, where women are left vulnerable and unprotected,” he alleged.

Pointing to the latest incident of rape reported in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, “This is yet another grim reminder of the gross incompetency and apparent lack of any strong will within the @siddaramaiah government to prevent such heinous crimes. It’s disheartening to see that despite the mounting cases, there seems to be no concrete action or decisive leadership to curb this alarming trend.”