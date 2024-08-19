Wearing dark shirt, driving car? AI cams in Karnataka fail to spot seatbelt, fine many

‘Working to make AI surveillance tech better’

“I never drive a car without a seatbelt, and if I try to, my car will not allow me to drive. I believe it’s a false challan and request everyone to check theirs. If many are getting such challans, it has to be brought to the attention of the authorities and action should be taken,” Prithvi Chandrashekar said.

Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Ladkar acknowledged the problem, saying, “We are aware of this, and are working on it. ADGP Alok Kumar, who heads traffic and road safety division, is also aware of this. We are working to make the technology better, and the R&D is going on.”

Bengaluru’s Additional Traffic Commissioner N Anucheth said, “As far as Bengaluru city is concerned, this issue has been sorted out since December 2023. The issue was with AI technology. Now we manually validate each violation image raised by AI cameras and then issue the challan only if found correct.

The falsely identified images are fed back to the system to improve AI. We have reached 99.99% accuracy. Some human errors may still creep in. The system started in December 2022, so the challans raised between December 2022 and November 2023 are being revalidated automatically, and all such wrongly raised challans are being deleted automatically.”

Citizens who have challans issued wrongly and want to cancel them can mail automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in or bangaloretrafficpolice@gmail.com, Anucheth said. They can also visit the BTP Traffic Management Centre, nearest traffic police station or even download the KSP app because it has an option to view a challan and raise a dispute, Anucheth said.

Soon, safety harness must to carry kids on bikes

The transport department is working on implementing the mandatory safety harness rule for those riding with children above nine months and within four years on two-wheelers. In the first step, officials have started creating awareness on importance of safety harnesses