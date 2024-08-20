Ahinda communities that back Karnataka CM plan protests on August 21, 27

BENGALURU: In response to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to grant sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the ruling Congress and its supporters are gearing up for a series of protests. The governor’s decision has sparked widespread discontent among party members and supporters, particularly those aligned with the Maha Okkuta -- a group of Ahinda communities, which are close to the CM.

The Okkuta has announced two major protests on August 21 and 27. On the first day, various backward communities plan to gather at Freedom Park in Bengaluru and hold a torchlight protest. Approximately 2,000 people are expected to participate.

The August 27 stir will feature prominent leaders from underprivileged communities, including Mavalli Shankar, Ananth Nayak, Yennagere Venkatramaiah, and KM Ramachandrappa. Okkuta General Secretary Ramachandrappa said, “Here is a chief minister who has maintained a clean record. Suddenly, baseless accusations are being levelled against him by BJP and JDS. There is not a shred of evidence to prove these charges.

We believe this is a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation and end his political career.” Criticising the Governor’s office and accusing it of being politically biased, he said, “We are deeply pained that the Governor’s office, which should remain apolitical and neutral, is being misused in such a blatant manner.” Congress, though has not planned further protests, is contemplating several actions to support the CM.

The leaders said they are monitoring the situation. After protests across the state on Monday, KPCC working president and MLC Saleem Ahmed, said, “As of now, we have no plans for additional protests.” Such protests are not new to the state. In 2011, when then governor HR Bhardwaj sanctioned the prosecution of then CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP organised a statewide bandh and held large-scale demonstrations against the governor.