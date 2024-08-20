BJP wants Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to step down amid MUDA scam row

BENGALURU: State BJP members protested on Monday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and president’s rule in the state. They warned DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar that he will be held responsible for any deterioration in law and order situation in the state, as he has given a call for Congress workers to protest against BJP agitations.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, “Shivakumar is instigating his party workers to throw stones and burn tyres and then blame it on BJP. Workers from neither BJP, nor JDS are involved in such activities.”

Ashoka, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, former DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan and others staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha.

Criticising Siddaramaiah for calling a Congress Legislature Party meeting on Thursday, Ashoka asked, “What will you (Siddaramaiah) achieve by taking CLP into confidence? Our issue is over you stealing land. The entire state is demanding your resignation.”

As an opposition alliance, BJP and JDS raised the issue in the Assembly, he said, adding, “But you (CM) you escaped. Then we held the padayatra. But you took out Janandolana. How can you do this, when you are part of the ruling party?” He said, “You are burning effigies of the governor, which means you are insulting the Constitution. You are insulting the governor, who is a Dalit. If we come to power, we will expose all your scams for the last 50 years.”

BJP MLC CT Ravi said, “The police should take note of the governors effigies being burnt across the state. They should book such protesters under the SC/ST atrocities Act.”

“Shivakumar is part of the government. His duty is to safeguard law and order and allow the government to function effectively. Instead, he has called for a protest. With Congress workers holding protests, the hands of police are tied,” he added.

Ashoka said those who have petitioned the governor seeking sanction to prosecute the CM are activists and not anyone from the party. “ When the sanction for prosecution was issued against BS Yediyurappa, you celebrated. Why are you not doing that now,” he asked. “Why did you make Nagendra resign? Is that because he is an ST leader,” he wondered.