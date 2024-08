MANGALURU/BENGALURU: Congress MLC Ivan D’souza’s remarks on Monday that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will meet a Bangladesh-like situation if he did not withdraw the sanction given to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA sites’ scam, led to a controversy with BJP seeking action against him.

Congress MLC threatens ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’

Addressing a rally organised here by the DK unit of Congress, Ivan said the President must recall the governor or else he (governor) will face a Bangladesh-like situation where the then PM Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country. Ivan alleged that the governor granted permission to prosecute the CM owing to pressure from the BJP and NDA government at the Centre. “Our next step is to hold “Raj Bhavan Chalo” against the governor’s action. The governor has become a puppet in the hands of BJP leaders. We will lay siege to the governor’s office if he does not withdraw his consent to prosecute Siddaramaiah,” Ivan said.

Meanwhile, the DK unit of BJP demanded that the police file a suo motu case against Ivan. BJP Yuva Morcha members staged a protest in front of Barke police station demanding that an FIR be registered against the Congress MLC. They withdrew their protest after senior police officers promised that they would initiate action.

“As the resignation of corruption-tainted CM Siddaramaiah becomes imminent, the Congress is conspiring to usher in anarchy and instability in Karnataka by threatening a Bangladesh-like attack on the hon’ble governor’s office,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka told reporters in Bengaluru.

Embarrassed by a series of scams under its rule, the Congress is now trying to create unrest in progressive and peaceful Karnataka. “Such nefarious designs will only lead to more trouble for Congress. People of Karnataka will reject that party,” he said.