Karnataka tops country with highest number of EV charging stations

BENGALURU: Karnataka is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution in India. According to a recent report by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, the state has the highest number of public electric vehicle charging stations (PEVCS) in the country, most of them in Bengaluru.

As per the report, there are 5,765 PEVCS in the state, of which 4,462 are in Bengaluru Urban alone. Similar reports released by Vahaan and Yatra portals in 2023 and 2024, respectively, also showed Karnataka taking the lead in EV charging stations.

Energy department officials said this achievement underscores the state’s commitment to sustainability and clean energy. “According to recent data, Karnataka has set a remarkable benchmark with its electric vehicle infrastructure, and Bengaluru city is leading the charge. Bangalore Urban District alone boasts 4,462 EV charging stations, representing over 85% of the state’s total. This highlights Bengaluru’s pivotal role in Karnataka’s impressive achievement, underscoring the city’s commitment to advancing sustainable transportation,” a release from the department said. Karnataka was also the first state to introduce an EV policy in 2017. This initiative was further bolstered in 2021 with incentives for all stakeholders.

The energy department is working to develop model EV cities across Karnataka, a strategic move aimed at significantly boosting EV adoption and establishing a sustainable transportation framework for the future, officials said.

“Karnataka has set a new benchmark in the nation with 5,765 PEVCs as per BEE statistics. The initiatives and policies implemented by the state reflect a concerted effort to build a robust EV infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation,” Energy Minister KJ George said.

The charging stations have been funded through a variety of sources. These include the Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, Bescom’s own investments, green cess funds from the state transport department, and public-private partnerships, said Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi.

To boost Karnataka’s EV ecosystem, the state government, in the February 2024 budget, proposed the establishment of nearly 2,500 new EV charging stations across the state under the public-private partnership model. The government plans to invest Rs 35 crore in setting up 100 charging centres in collaboration with power supply companies, the release said.