Leopard, cubs spotted in a farm in Vijayapura district

VIJAYAPURA: A leopard and its cubs were spotted near Nagaradinni village in the Kolhar taluk of Vijayapura district on Monday night.

According to the sources, the sightings were first reported by Suresh Kubakaddi, a local farmer, who noticed the wild animals near his farm.

One another leopard was spotted near the farm of Mahadev Kolkar, which added anxiety among people. The movement of the mother leopard and her cubs was caught on CCTV cameras installed on a farm, confirming their presence in the area.

The presence of wild animals has now created panic among the residents.

Following the sighting of big cats, the local people informed the Forest Department. The forest official Basavaraj Konnur along with Kolhar Tehsildar, and S. S. Nayakalmath visited the areas to inspect.

The officials have appealed to the people to remain alert and inform the authorities about any movement of the animals if they notice. They have also assured to take the necessary steps to catch the animals as quickly as possible.