MUDA scam row: Agitation turns violent in Mangaluru, bus damaged

MANGALURU: The protest called by Dakshina Kannada district Congress against Karnataka Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot for sanctioning approval to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah turned violent in Mangaluru on Monday as protesters resorted to stone pelting, burning of tyres and blocking roads. The police detained several Congress workers and leaders as they blocked traffic outside the Mangaluru City Corporation building and sat in a protest. A few Congress workers pelted stones at a private bus and damaged its windshield.

The police arrested three persons under Sections 126(2), 324(4), and 118(1) of the BNS. According to the police, when Congress members were protesting in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation office, the bus that passed by was attacked by 10–15 miscreants. “Siddaramaiah is considered a ‘Mr Clean Politician’. BJP is tarnishing his image with false allegations. BJP is afraid as we are providing pro-people governance and have implemented guarantees.

The BJP is using this issue to hide the internal fight within the party. The governor has given his consent for the CM’s prosecution based on the complaints of three private persons who are agents of the BJP and have been penalised by the courts in the past. Governor is mum on giving consent to prosecute HD Kumaraswamy and a few BJP leaders,” Dakshina Kannada Congress chief Harish Kumar said.