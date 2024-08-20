MUDA scam row: Congress netas meet Kharge, plan ways to keep Karnataka government safe

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues, including DyCM DK Shivakumar, met AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge late Sunday evening. During the meeting, lasting over two hours, they discussed the pros and cons and repercussions of the court’s decision and what could be the party’s stand, sources said.

Safeguarding the government and party so that the opposition BJP and JDS should not take advantage of the situation was also discussed, a source said. Kharge arrived here on Saturday when Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issued sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. Many leaders, including MLAs and ministers, met him.

The CLP meeting, to be held by Siddaramaiah at 4pm Thursday at Vidhana Soudha, is likely to pass a resolution saying the legislators, including the CM, abide by the party high command’s decision in any eventuality, the source added.

Kharge returned to the national capital on Monday without giving any clue on the change in leadership, even as he came to the state following the advice of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. He is likely to discuss the situation with them. He tactfully maintained a distance from the media, except for issuing a statement that the BJP was misusing governors in non-BJP ruled states. “Our people have said whatever is required and there is no meaning in repeating the same,” he said as a parting shot. He sidestepped the query on the BJP-JDS demanding the CM’s resignation.

“I met Kharge and will visit the national capital on August 23,” the CM told reporters on Monday.