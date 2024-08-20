MUDA scam row: Karnataka CM says he has done no wrong

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that he has done nothing wrong in his political career spanning over four decades.

Addressing reporters here after inaugurating an exhibition organised by photojournalists, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that he would get justice in the high court where he has challenged the governor’s sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA sites’ scam.

“My conscience is clear, I have done nothing wrong. I have been in politics for over 40 years without any black spot. My political life is like an open book and people of the state know that I have not done anything wrong,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP, JDS and the NDA government at the Centre conspired against him by misusing Raj Bhavan. “Their sole aim is to tarnish my image. BJP has launched a protest against me. We will face this politically. We will fight this legally and politically,” he said.

Replying to a reporter’s remark that he looked dull, Siddaramaiah hit back saying that such situations were nothing new to him and he will put up a spirited fight now against the opposition’s conspiracy.

“They can neither finish me politically nor the Congress. The reason they are scared of me is that I am in favour of the poor. The successful implementation of guarantee schemes has been troubling them. Hence, they are after me now,” he said.

Siddaramaiah slams BJP for demanding his resignation

CM Siddaramaiah slammed Leader of Opposition R Ashoka for asking why he was not resigning like former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had done, when then Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj had granted permission for prosecution.

“Mr Ashok, before making such reckless statements, please check the facts. Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj granted prosecution permission on January 21, 2011, related to the Rachenahalli denotification scam, supported by 1,600 pages of strong evidence submitted by the petitioners. Despite this, Yediyurappa did not step down as Chief Minister. Mr Ashok, weren’t you the one who questioned back then about the need for Yediyurappa’s resignation? Now, why are you asking for my resignation?” the CM stated on X.