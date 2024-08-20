MUDA scam row: We are with CM Siddaramaiah in this fight, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Congress leaders and workers protested across Karnataka on Monday over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving sanction to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA row. Incidents of stone-pelting and burning of tyres and of governor’s effigies were reported from across the state.

Several cabinet ministers led by DyCM and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar took part in a dharna in Bengaluru. In the state capital, Congress members staged a protest at Freedom Park, in which several ministers, were present.

Reaffirming his support to Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar said that not just him, but the entire party and the I.N.D.I.A bloc are behind the CM. “We are with CM Siddaramaiah in this fight,” Shivakumar said. “The governor sent a showcause notice to the CM the same day activist TJ Abraham submitted his complaint. The governor’s office is a constitutional post, and I respect it. But the governor must withdraw the sanction he has given against the CM,” the DyCM demanded.

Expressing confidence that the courts will give the CM justice, Shivakumar said, “The BJP and JDS are misusing the office of the Governor. There are efforts to destroy the Congress...”

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda questioned the governor for issuing the sanction to prosecute the CM. “You (the governor) took an oath in the name of the Constitution, but you are insulting it,” he said, calling the governor a BJP agent.