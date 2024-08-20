NIMHANS doctors write to PM, seek law for safety of medicos

BENGALURU: The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of NIMHANS has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urgently calling for the implementation of a central law to protect healthcare professionals. The demand comes in the aftermath of the Kolkata rape and murder case, followed by assault on healthcare workers during a peaceful protest on Independence Day.

In their letter, the RDA stressed that the safety of healthcare providers is increasingly under threat, with incidents of violence against doctors on the rise. The RDA attributed this growing violence to the absence of clear and enforceable legal consequences.

The members highlighted that the recent incidents have revealed the dire safety concerns faced by healthcare providers in hospitals. The doctors’ association outlined two primary demands – the enactment of a central ordinance to safeguard healthcare professionals and institutions, and the restoration of law and order at RG Kar Medical College by ensuring swift and appropriate justice for the perpetrators.

They said that the strike will continue with suspension of elective clinical services at NIMHANS, with only emergency services continuing.

DEPLOY ARMED SECURITY PERSONNEL IN HOSPITALS, SAYS DR MANJUNATH

MYSURU: Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research former director and MP Dr C N Manjunath said that after the postgraduate trainee doctor at the medical college in Kolkata was raped and murdered, there have been discussions to deploy armed security personnel at hospitals in the country to provide security to doctors, students and staff. At an event here on Monday, Manjunath said he as the director of the Jayadeva Hospital in 2016 had deployed armed security personnel at the emergency and casualty unit in Bengaluru during night for the protection of doctors, students and staff. “That concept is being adopted in the entire nation to ensure a secure and safe environment for the doctors and staff,” he said. We cannot provide good medical care just having buildings and equipment, there needs to be good manpower. The shortage of manpower has to be addressed to have quality medical service.”