Two youths held for abducting four college students including a minor over football match rivalry

MANGALURU: The city police have arrested two persons in connection with a kidnap and assault that occurred during a dispute during a football match at Nehru Maidan Football Ground here on last Wednesday.

According to Mangaluru City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, the incident involved two groups of students from two private colleges in the city.

The incident took a serious turn when a group of students kidnapped four students including a minor boy from their rival college, near Forum Mall at Pandeshwar on August 19. The accused forced the victims into a car and physically assaulted them. The accused also filmed the victims while assaulting them in the car that took them to different locations. Later after assualting, the accused gang let go of the students, said Agarwal.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in Pandeshwar police station under the BNS Act.