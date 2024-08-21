2007 mining case: Lokayukta SIT seeks Karnataka Governor’s sanction to prosecute HDK

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Lokayukta probing the illegal iron ore mining is said to have written to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, seeking to accord sanction to prosecute Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, in connection with a case in which he allegedly granted a mining lease to a company in 2007 when he was the chief minister.

It is learnt that the Special Investigation Team has written to the governor on Monday requesting him to accord sanction under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, so that they can proceed with submitting a chargesheet against the Janata Dal (Secular) leader.

The case is related to granting of a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals in Sandur of the Ballari district and the JDS leader is accused of granting a lease to the company by flouting mining and mineral laws, during his first stint at the CM in October, 2007.

In November last year, the Lokayukta Special Investigation Team had written to Raj Bhavan seeking prosecution sanction and recently the governor had sought some additional details in the case.

Replying to the same, the Special Investigation Team shared the clarifications sought, seeking to accord sanction for prosecution on Monday, informed sources said.

This development comes close on the heels of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issuing prosecution sanction against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban evelopment Authority (MUDA).