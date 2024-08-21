Electronics City will be named after former Karnataka CM Devaraj Urs, says Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that Bengaluru’s Electronics City will be named after former chief minister of the state, Devaraj Urs.

Speaking at a function to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Devaraj Urs, Siddaramaiah said that in recognition of Urs’ contribution to the growth of Karnataka, the state government will recommend to the Centre to honour him posthumously with Bharat Ratna.

Siddaramaiah said the state government had conducted the country’s first caste census to understand various communities’ economic and social conditions with a view to ensuring social justice.

Siddaramaiah further said that he will continue his fight for equality and social justice despite various political challenges.

Urs focused on providing education and economic opportunities to marginalised communities and on eliminating the caste system, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said and lauded his efforts to uplift the poor and the downtrodden.

The CM said equality in society could be achieved by eliminating poverty and the caste system. Though unification happened in 1956, it was Urs who renamed the state as Karnataka in 1973. The year-long celebration in this regard will conclude with a grand event in November. A statue of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari will be unveiled at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion, Siddaramaiah said.