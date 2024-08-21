'Unlike Siddaramaiah, will resign willingly if needed,' says H D Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he will willingly resign if the need arises unlike Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who found fault with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's permission to investigate and prosecute him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land allotment 'scam.'

Reacting to the Chief Minister's allegation that the Governor was not giving consent to prosecute him, Kumaraswamy asked what stops Siddaramaiah from approaching the Supreme Court against him in connection with the alleged scam related to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals.

Lokayukta's Special Investigation Team has once again submitted a proposal to the Governor on Monday seeking permission to file a charge sheet against Kumaraswamy in the alleged illegal mining lease case.

The SIT had first requested Gehlot's nod in November last year to prosecute the Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, who had allegedly granted mining lease to the private firm when he was the Chief Minister in 2007 in violation of law.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday reiterated that the Governor sanctioned in haste investigation and prosecution against him.