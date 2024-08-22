Bengaluru to host Enigma’s first concert in India on Oct 5

BENGALURU: Enigma, the iconic new-age and world-beat musical project, known for its blend of Gregorian chants and atmospheric sounds, will make its live debut in India on October 5.

The live concert will be held at Jayamahal Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

Chintan Chinappa, co-founder of The Indian Artists Collective (TIAC), said that the event will feature the original voices of Enigma — Andru Donalds, Angel X, and Fox Lima — accompanied by a symphony orchestra along with a live ensemble of musicians and dancers.

“This is the first time Enigma will perform live in India, offering fans a rare opportunity to experience the unique soundscapes that have captivated audiences worldwide since the band’s founding in the 1980s,” Chinappa said.

According to him, the project had achieved iconic status, without ever embarking on a live tour. The concert is being organised by TIAC and tickets are available on Zomato.