Congress' support for Siddaramaiah wavers amid MUDA case pressure

KALABURAGI: Though the entire Congress, including the cabinet and high command, have completely backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and opine that he is innocent in the MUDA case, the support to him is not ‘guaranteed’, said party insiders.

They said not supporting Siddaramaiah would send out a wrong signal. Though it is true that he has to resign on moral grounds, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot himself has not followed moral principles of inviting Siddaramaiah seeking an explanation or making the notice public. Because of that, the CM need not resign, they added.

But if any of the agencies register an FIR against Siddaramaiah or the High Court rejects his application, it would be difficult for Congress to defend him. Already, Trinamool Congress Party, which is constituent of the opposition bloc INDIA has questioned Congress for allowing Siddaramaiah to continue. With many states going to the polls soon, it would be difficult for the party to take a stand favouring him, they said.