Congress' support for Siddaramaiah wavers amid MUDA case pressure

KALABURAGI: Though the entire Congress, including the cabinet and high command, have completely backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and opine that he is innocent in the MUDA case, the support to him is not ‘guaranteed’, said party insiders.
They said not supporting Siddaramaiah would send out a wrong signal. Though it is true that he has to resign on moral grounds, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot himself has not followed moral principles of inviting Siddaramaiah seeking an explanation or making the notice public. Because of that, the CM need not resign, they added.
But if any of the agencies register an FIR against Siddaramaiah or the High Court rejects his application, it would be difficult for Congress to defend him. Already, Trinamool Congress Party, which is constituent of the opposition bloc INDIA has questioned Congress for allowing Siddaramaiah to continue. With many states going to the polls soon, it would be difficult for the party to take a stand favouring him, they said.
Already, there are discussions within the party as to who could replace Siddaramaiah.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, during his visit to Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said Congress would be in power in Karnataka for another 10 years, but did not say Siddaramaiah would be the CM. Asked whether he still stands by the statement made last year that he would support AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s candidature for CM, he merely smiled.
The sources said the Congress government would be shaky for the remainder of its three-and-a-half-year term, even if Siddaramaiah continues or Shivakumar or Parameshwara become CM.
The alternative would be Kharge as no one will oppose his candidature. A few years ago, before becoming AICC president, Kharge had said if the party gives him the CM post because he is a Dalit, and not because of his commitment to the party, he will not accept it.