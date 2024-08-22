Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah warns of possible arrest for Union minister Kumaraswamy in illegal mining case

KOPPAL: In a retaliatory mood, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday sent a strong message to Opposition parties stating that JDS leader and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy will be arrested, if necessary, in the alleged illegal mining lease case.

Siddaramaiah was reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that the CM is thinking of getting him arrested in the case. This statement of Kumaraswamy clearly indicates that he is now scared of getting arrested, the CM said.

The CM, however, said that time hasn’t come for Kumaraswamy’s arrest. Siddaramaiah said, “The governor is delaying sanction to prosecute Kumaraswamy, whereas he granted permission to prosecute me in haste. Isn’t this discrimination?”

The CM said Kumaraswamy should be worrying now that the governor might give permission to prosecute him. Though the Lokayukta SIT submitted a report against Kumaraswamy and sought permission for his prosecution, the governor did not initiate any action. The SIT has sought the governor’s permission again to prosecute Kumaraswamy, he added.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s statement that he will release documents related to the MUDA sites’ scam, Siddaramaiah said he has no information about it and added that Kumaraswamy is known for his “hit-and-run” tactics.