Karnataka: FCI ready to supply rice, beneficiaries to get five kg more

BENGALURU: Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders are likely to get 5 kg of rice more instead of Rs 170 cash being given to them as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) is ready to supply 2.36 lakh tonnes of rice for the state government’s Anna Bhagya scheme.

The state government’s request to supply rice for its Anna Bhagya scheme was rejected by the Centre last year. This led to a stand-off between the state government and the Centre.

“The Karnataka government has placed a request to supply 2.38 lakh tonnes of rice for its Anna Bhagya scheme and we are ready to supply it,” said Maheswarappa BO, general manager, FCI’s Regional Office, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

“Procurement of rice was affected last year due to poor monsoon. The Open Market Sale Scheme Domestic (OMSS-D) was suspended and the state government’s request could not be considered. With good rainfall this year, FCI (Karnataka) has a stock of 7.42 lakh tonnes of rice and is ready to supply it to the state till March 2025 at a cost of Rs 28 a kg," Maheshwarappa said.

He said the state government will hold a meeting on Thursday with Food Corporation of India officials on procurement of rice.

E-auction “OMSS-D e-auction began on August 2 and we have received bids for 900 tonnes of rice from private parties,” Maheshwarappa said and expressed displeasure that in the last two bids, no agencies took part.

Maheshwarappa said that apart from central agencies and state governments, private parties can also take part in the e-auction through M Junction portal (www.valuejunction.in/fci). Bidding will be held every Wednesday.

Each participant can bid up to 2,000 tonnes of rice through e-auction.

“We want more rice traders and millers, especially small traders, to take part in e-auction and benefit from it. At the APMC markets, Grade A rice costs Rs 35 a kg. We are supplying the same for Rs 28, excluding transport costs,” Maheshwarappa said.