TB dam water storage increases by seven TMC Ft after crest gate repairs

HOSAPETE : In a good news to farmers in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in the last three days, more than 7 tmc ft of water was stored at the Kalyana Karnataka’ lifeline dam Tungabhadra.

After successfully installing five stoplogs to the broken crest gate no 19 by experts led by noted retired engineer in hydro mechanical engineering for dams Kannaiah Naidu, he had assured that within two weeks, the dam would be filled to the brim. The dam water storage was 78 tmc ft on Wednesday. In August first week, when the operation of installation of stoplogs gate was completed, the dam storage level was 70 tmc ft.

A TB Dam Board senior official said that with the prayers of farmers from three states and the hard work of installing stoplogs to the crest gate, they managed to save more than 7 tmc ft of water in the Tungabhadra dam.

“Mainly, the water inflow from the last three days was more than 36,000 cusecs. Heavy rain lashed in the Western Ghats was our main source to get water to the dam. All 33 crest gates have been closed for the past four days. If the same inflow of water continues for two more weeks, the dam see full storage capacity,” he added.