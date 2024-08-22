Western education model not suitable for India says UGC chairman

BENGALURU: Strongly criticising the Western model of funding educational institutions, which typically relies on a 1/3 split between tuition fees, endowments, and research grants, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar argued that the adoption of Western model is unsuitable for India, where such an approach would make education inaccessible to many.

Prof Kumar was speaking during a session - ‘Building New Age Universities’ - hosted by the Centre for Educational Excellence and Development (CEED), operating under the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS) on Wednesday, where he advocated for a more India-centric funding strategy that emphasises philanthropy, alumni support, and stronger industry collaborations. The event focused on the imperative for Indian universities to adapt to the rapidly evolving global education landscape. Key topics included the creation of flexible, interdisciplinary educational frameworks, the integration of multidisciplinary and holistic education, and the advancement of research and innovation within universities.

Prof Kumar emphasised that while structural reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, such as multi-entry and multi-exit options, institutional development, and new course frameworks, are crucial, they must be implemented in conjunction with the underlying spirit of the policy. He cautioned against focusing solely on these structural changes at the expense of the policy’s core values, which aim to create a sustainable, healthy, secure, and peaceful future.