21-year-old delivery boy killed in Bengaluru road rage incident

BENGALURU: A road rage incident turned fatal for a 21-year-old delivery boy in the city. He was knocked down by two car-borne men at Sapthagiri Layout near GKVK in Vidyaranyapura police limits on Wednesday around 8 pm.

The city police arrested the duo and booked them for murder. Mahesh, a resident of Chamundi Layout near Kodigehalli, who was riding a bike, was reportedly chased by the accused in their car after a minor accident. After chasing him for 2 km, the car-borne duo rammed the bike from behind. The impact was such that Mahesh was flung into the air and he fell on the compound of a house after hitting a roadside pole. Mahesh, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained head injuries and died on the spot. The car and the bike came to a halt after hitting the compound wall.

The accused, Aravind, 28, a manager with a private bank, and Channakeshava, 28, a private firm staffer, were produced in court, which remanded them in police custody for three days. Both are said to be friends and residents of Kodigehalli. Aravind was reportedly driving the car. Mahesh, a college dropout, worked as a delivery boy. He along with his friends Nikhil and Balaji were riding the bike on GKVK main road when Aravind started honking as Mahesh was blocking his way.

Victim was chased for 2km by accused duo

When Aravind tried to overtake, the bike is said to have hit the car. Enraged by this, Aravind shouted at Mahesh to stop. When Mahesh sped away, Aravind started chasing him.

Meanwhile, Nikhil and Balaji fell off the bike near a curve. Aravind chased Mahesh for almost 2 km and allegedly rammed his bike, the police said.

Aravind and his friend, who escaped without any injuries, called an ambulance and shifted Mahesh to a nearby hospital. Channakeshava accompanied Mahesh to the hospital. When locals started questioning Aravind, he claimed that Mahesh hit the roadside pole. But they accused him of ramming Mahesh’s bike. The police, who rushed to the spot, took Aravind into custody. They later took Channakeshava into their custody.

“An FIR has been registered against Aravind and Channakeshava based on Balaji’s complaint,” Sajeeth VJ, DCP (North East), told The New Indian Express.