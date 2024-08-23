BJP wants CM to resign, protests across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders on Thursday staged protests across the state, demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation over the MUDA site allotment case, and action against Congress leaders who made objectionable comments against Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot.

Addressing party workers during the protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said they will continue the protest until the CM resigns. People across the state are against the CM, who is involved in the MUDA case and ST Development Corporation irregularities, he added.

Former deputy chief minister and MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the CM should resign in the state’s interest, but is adamant about continuing in the post, despite being exposed with proof.

Senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravi Kumar demanded a CBI probe into the MUDA case. Whitener was used to tamper with the letter asking for sites in Vijayanagar Layout in Bengaluru, he alleged. BJP leaders held demonstrations in all district headquarters.

Kumaraswamy slams Siddu

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said there are numerous records to prove that the CM and his family grabbed government land in MUDA. “Isn’t it true that those records were smuggled out of MUDA by your henchmen in a helicopter? Will the whitener erase those stains, Mr Siddaramaiah?” he questioned.

On allegations against him, Kumaraswamy said, “I will never engage in actions that would tarnish the dignity of our honourable Prime Minister or seek his protection. I know how to protect myself, and I’m aware of your wickedness.”

MISCREANTS THROW STONES AT MLC’S HOUSE

Miscreants pelted stones at the residence of Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza in Valencia, Mangaluru, on the night of August 21. Ivan was in Bengaluru when the incident occurred. The incident comes two days after Ivan’s reference to Bangladesh during a protest against Governor Thawarchand Gehlot for giving sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, leading to BJP seeking action against the MLC. According to initial reports, two miscreants arrived on a bike and threw stones at Ivan’s residence before fleeing the spot. The Pandeshwar police are investigating the matter. A special police team has been formed to expedite the investigation. “The police are committed to ensuring that the perpetrators of this act are brought to justice at the earliest,” Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said.