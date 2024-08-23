Deputy CM DKS: Water tariff hike inevitable in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said on Thursday that an increase in water tariff is inevitable in the city as the last revision was done 13 years ago.

Shivakumar was speaking at a function to inaugurate a campaign,”Cauvery water at your doorstep”, organised by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) here.

The deputy chief minister said, “People don’t remember good deeds. They use water as long as it is available to them. While many pay for it, some don’t. People abuse, complain and post messages on social media if they do not get water. But they don’t understand how BWSSB is struggling to manage water supply in Bengaluru. A water tariff hike is inevitable and I will do it even if people or opposition parties oppose or protest against it. If we do not increase, BWSSB will not survive.”

BWSSB under pressure,admits deputy CM

Power tariffs have gone up in the past 14 years. Hence, utility companies in Bengaluru have to set up captive power generation units, as per a proposal. “This will help all utility companies save a lot of money,” he said.

Shivakumar admitted that BWSSB is under tremendous pressure and has to work day and night.

“We have to work even with the lake development committee to boost groundwater. Because of last year’s drought, 7,000 borewells dried up in Bengaluru. I am grateful to employees of all departments who have been working hard to ensure that the government did not get a bad name,” he said.

Referring to the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, Shivakumar said 100 tmcft of excess Cauvery water flowed towards Tamil Nadu this year. “We cannot hold excess water. If we have another dam, it will help TN as more water can be stored there. I believe that we will get justice in this regard,” he added.

On opposition parties’ remark that due to protests by Congress leaders and workers, the governor has been forced to travel in a bulletproof car, Shivakumar said BJP and JDS are attempting to defame the Congress government by making such statements.