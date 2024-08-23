Karnataka cabinet pressures Governor to approve prosecutions amid Siddaramaiah case

BENGALURU: The Cabinet on Thursday decided to “advise’’ Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to decide on giving approval for proceedings in cases pending before him. They include cases related to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former ministers Shashikala Jolle, Janardhan Reddy and Murugesh Nirani. With this, the State government is trying to pressure the Governor, who has issued permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allocation case.

There is no politics behind the cabinet decision, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said, responding to a question whether it was done as the Governor gave permission to prosecute the CM. “Under the Constitution, the Cabinet can give advice to the Governor. Using this provision, it has approved this ‘suggestion’. In some cases, chargesheets has been filed and for fast disposal of cases, the Governor needs to give approval,’’ he said.

Patil said a Cabinet (Council of Ministers) meeting was convened on August 1 by DyCM DK Shivakumar in SIddaramaiah’s absence, and on his direction. “We decided to give advice based on the showcause notice given to the CM by the Governor in the MUDA case. The Council of Ministers ‘advised’ the Governor not to issue permission to prosecute the CM as the inquiry is not complete. The 90-page cabinet resolution was confirmed Thursday. The CM was not present at this Cabinet meeting too,” he said.

After some time, the second Cabinet meeting was held where they decided to ‘’advise’’ the Governor on this issue. Patil said there are many cases before the Governor -- some had gone from the Lokayukta to the Governor’s office, some directly from the investigation office and in some cases, through the media.

Clubbing all these under the Prevention of Corruption Act, an appeal is pending before the Governor, he said. Patil said they believe the Governor will take their advice.

THE CASES

HD Kumaraswamy: 2007: Illegal iron ore mining case

Shashikala Jolle: 2021: Allegedly sought bribe from bidder to supply eggs to children, as women and child welfare minister

G Janardhan Reddy: 2008 to 2013: Allegedly acquired disproportionate assets as minister in BJP government

Murugesh Nirani: 2022: Gave Rs 4.08 crore to an advertising agency to make animated video during Global Investors’ Meet 2022