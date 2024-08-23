Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DKS to meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi amid MUDA scam allegations

BENGALURU: After the crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, will meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday.

With the CLP reassuring its faith in the CM as its leader amid the alleged MUDA scam, the meeting with the top brass is likely to feature a wide range of topics.

Exploring the potential to make it a national issue by nailing the Centre for allegedly trying to destabilse non-BJP governments would also be discussed, said informed sources.

By doing this, the Congress is likely to save the face of its Chief Minister and also the government in Karnataka, opine political pundits.

The CLP has resolved that Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot issuing sanction to prosecute the CM was illegal and discussed approaching the President in this regard. CM’s political advisor, BR Patil, who claimed to have suggested the idea, told The New Indian Express that he had also advised Siddaramaiah to convene a meeting of non-BJP CMs.

The high command will also discuss the next plan of action with the Karnataka High Court hearing the CM’s writ petition challenging the governor’s sanction on August 29.

Senior Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Sanghvi has been arguing the case on behalf of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara is also likely to accompany the CM and DyCM.