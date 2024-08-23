Karnataka Deputy CM DKS accuses Lokayukta police of harassment in DA case investigation

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Thursday accused Lokayukta police of tormenting him by posing a series of questions during investigation into the alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case, that was entrusted to them by the Siddaramaiah government. The state had withdrawn sanction granted to CBI to probe the case by the previous BJP government.

Speaking to the media after he was grilled for over two hours by Lokayukta police in the DA case, Shivakumar said the CBI never summoned him or sought any details when the case was with it, but Lokayukta police are tormenting him by asking several questions. It appears the CBI is better than Lokayukta police, he added.

Replying to queries, he disclosed that he was summoned to appear on August 21 but was unable to since he had to offer bagina at Almatti reservoir. Therefore, he requested the investigation officer to allow him to appear on Thursday, and it was accepted. Accordingly, he appeared before the IO who is said to have asked him several questions which he answered. Refusing to divulge details sought during questioning by the investigating agency, Shivakumar said he was asked to provide a few more documents by Lokayukta police in support of the documents already submitted, and he has requested them to give some time.

Lokayukta sources said Shivakumar was summoned since they needed clarifications for the schedules of properties he had already submitted. Since the schedules are voluminous, the IO has sought more details from Shivakumar, sources said. This was his first appearance before Lokayukta police since the case was entrusted to them. After coming to power in the state, the Siddaramaiah government withdrew sanction given by the previous BJP government to the CBI, to prosecute him in the DA case and entrusted it to Lokayukta police.

Meanwhile, the CBI has challenged withdrawal of sanction before the Karnataka HC, which is under consideration.