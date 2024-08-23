Karnataka: Namma Yatri, Tummoc win Enroute Mobility challenge

BENGALURU: Namma Yatri and Tummoc have emerged as winners of the ‘Enroute: A Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)’ challenge, organised by Mercedes-Benz Research & Development India (MBRDI), World Resource Institute India (WRI), and Villgro.

The challenge, aimed at innovating public transport solutions, was conducted in partnership with the Government of Karnataka (IT&BT), BMRCL, BMTC, and the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). Out of 75 applications received, six enterprises made it to the finals, and Namma Yatri and Tummoc were selected as the top two.

Namma Yatri’s integrated public transport solution allows users to plan journeys using various modes of transport, including autos, cabs, BMTC, and Metro, all in one click.

Dayanidhi, Director of Engineering and Growth at Namma Yatri, explained, “We are providing ‘private’ auto and cab service only. Now with this solution, all the users will be given an option to include ‘public’ transport -- BMTC and Metro -- in their journey along with private transport. For example, a person who wishes to travel from point A to point D can get an auto from A to B, take a BMTC bus or Metro from B to C, and then another auto or cab to reach point D.”