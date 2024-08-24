Karnataka: New safety guidelines to protect medicos

BENGALURU: In response to the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, the state government has announced the development of new safety guidelines aimed at protecting medical professionals, with particular focus on women doctors.

Following a meeting at Vikasa Soudha on Friday, Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil directed the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Sujatha Rathod, to spearhead the creation of comprehensive safety protocols. The guidelines will address security measures in both government and private medical institutions across the state.

Dr Sujatha has been tasked with consulting a wide range of stakeholders, including directors of government medical colleges, super specialty hospitals, and associations representing doctors. Special attention will be given to gathering opinions from women doctors and private medical college managements to ensure the guidelines address all relevant concerns.

“Based on feedback from the medical community, we will soon release guidelines and advisories that will apply to all medical institutions,” Dr Patil stated.